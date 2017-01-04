Latest Stories
The Ring Floodlight Cam uses Wi-Fi video recording and a 100dB siren to thwart crooks
For $249, the Ring Floodlight Cam may be Ring's most bad guy-unfriendly smart camera yet.
Bitdefender’s second Bitdefender Box sniffs your home’s network to detect hackers
Bitdefender’s new Bitdefender Box protects your home devices from being used in DDoS attacks as well as being remotely hacked.
How to connect another building on your property to your house over Wi-Fi
A reader wants to hook her workshop into a home Wi-Fi network, and can’t make it work with Apple gear.
Ask the iTunes Guy: iTunes libraries on the new MacBook Pro, orderly audiobook playback
How can you store a large iTunes library on a SSD-equipped MacBook Pro with limited storage? Kirk McElhearn has a few suggestions.
Thanks to Neonode's AirBar, the MacBook Air has a touchscreen—kind of
Neonode launches a version of its AirBar for the 13-inch MacBook Air, which gives it “touch” capabilities via projected beams of infrared light.
Sylvania’s Smart Multicolor A19 light bulb is HomeKit compatible, but it doesn’t require a hub
The new bulb can be controlled via Siri when you’re at home, and remotely via an Apple TV when you’re not.
Rumor says Apple Watch Series 3 to bring battery, performance gains, little else
A report by the Economic Daily News says that Apple will once again be focusing on internal improvements for the third generation of Apple Watch.
Groundhog year: iPhone production cuts are brand new every year
Even the Macalope is running out of fresh jokes about this annual exercise.
How to change your default font for viewing and composing in macOS Mail
It's easy to switch the default font in Mail—when it works.
Forget the wrist: Motiv's ring puts a fitness tracker on your finger
A heart rate sensor makes this ring a convenient and accurate activity tracker.
Linksys Velop Wi-Fi router review: One of the best mesh network systems to date
It might be a little late to the mesh-networking party, but Linksys is showing a winner at CES.
The 10 Mac games you need to play from December 2016
Don't miss the most exciting games that snuck out before year's end.
Grids 4.0 for Instagram review: Post photos from Mac, but sharing is limited
Grids for Instagram brings your favorite social media images to the Mac in a beautiful way, now with the ability to upload and repost photos.
Where to find Safari’s downloads list
The downloads button plays hide-and-seek with Mac users.
Minecraft Apple TV Edition review: Block building on the big screen
This big-screen version of Minecraft Pocket Edition is the best reason to date to buy a gamepad for your Apple TV.
