Must-see TV

Sunday is Super Bowl Sunday, and any discussion about Super Bowl commercials always leads to Apple—specifically, Apple’s minute-long “1984” ad.

Apple has a long history of commercials. This slideshow lists my favorite Apple ads. Click on the Watch this ad link to open a new page with the video of the commercial.

(If you want even more Apple ads, Macworld’s Philip Michaels in 2009 presented his list of the greatest and worst Apple commercials that you can check out. There’s also Apple’s YouTube channel.)

Editor’s note: This an update to a slideshow that originally posted on February 2, 2013.