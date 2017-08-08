The first 15 Apple Watch games you should play

The Apple Watch hasn’t become the hugely significant gaming platform that some might have suspected, as the restrictions of the screen size and tech have seemingly scared developers away. On the other hand, some creators have worked within those limitations to design truly compelling wrist-based experiences.

Lifeline, for example, is a piecemeal narrative adventure that you can play throughout your day, and it has spawned numerous sequels and imitators alike, while Cosmos Rings and Runeblade are compelling, yet ultra-streamlined role-playing quests that live on your smartwatch. You’ll find those and other fun wrist-based games in the slides ahead, so if you’re looking for something to play on the Apple Watch, be sure to start here.