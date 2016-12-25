Whether it's to-dos, reminders, wishes or groceries, we all make lists. And if you make them on your Mac, Wunderlist is just as amazing as it sounds. Simple, fast and elegant, the app will let you write, share and assign as many lists as your life needs, with a friendly interface that keeps everything neat and organized. But it's more than the price that's wonderful; Wunderlist is one of the most powerful task managers around, seamlessly augmenting your workflow with smart lists and Calendar integration, and making sure you never forget anything that needs to get done.