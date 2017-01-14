Game on!

It has been more than a year since the current-gen Apple TV launched, bringing with it the ability to download and play games on your television—like a tiny, Apple-made game console. With millions of the little boxes in people’s homes now, we’ve seen a steady stream of top games make the leap from iOS and dedicated consoles over to the Apple TV.

Did you just get an Apple TV, or have you just not explored its gaming offerings? We’ll happily point you in the right direction: these are our 15 top favorites available in the App Store right now, and they’re all worth checking out if you want some quick and colorful fun on your TV. And in most cases, if you already have the game on an iOS device, you’ll get it free on Apple TV.

Note: Most of these games are playable with the Siri Remote, while some require or are improved by a dedicated gamepad—and we have recommendations there, too.