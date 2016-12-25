Use your iPhone or Apple Watch as a remote

The fourth-gen Apple TV wasn’t the easiest to use when it launched last fall. Apple waited months to add robust Siri support, Bluetooth keyboard integration, and one of the easiest ways of all to control the TV, the Remote app for iOS. We wondered: What gives?

It took awhile, but the Remote app for iOS and the Apple Watch does now work with the new TV. How it works: Pair your phone and your TV by opening the Remote app and entering the 4-digit pin into your TV under Settings > Remotes and Devices > Remote app.

That’s it! Now when you open your Remote app on the iPhone, its screen acts as a Siri remote touchpad. You can also set up the Remote app using Home Sharing—just select that option in the iOS app, then enter your Apple ID and password. It will find the other devices connected to your account that have Home Sharing turned on (so make sure you enable it on your TV if you’re going that route).

To enable the Remote app on your Apple Watch, make sure it’s paired to an iPhone that’s on the same Wi-Fi network as your Apple TV. Open the watch Remote app, then tap Add Device. It’ll give you a 4-digit pin. Enter that pin under Settings > Remotes and Devices on your TV. Then you can use your watch to swipe through options or pause/play content.