Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

40% off iDevices iGrill2 Bluetooth Grill Thermometer - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

igrill bluetooth thermometer
More like this

The iGrill2, a Bluetooth Smart meat thermometer, aims to make grilling and smoking easier, more convenient, and smarter. The unit comes packaged with two probes, and can support up to four, making it possible to measure multiple areas at once with a min and max temp setting of -22 to 572-degrees fahrenheit. With a 150-foot range, the iGrill2 gives you the freedom to walk away and entertain your guests or watch the game while your grill or smoker cooks to perfection. It's compatible with iOS devices and most Bluetooth Smart Ready Android devices. The iDevices Connected app, powered by Bluetooth Smart technology, is the central hub for managing your iGrill. Monitor your temperature progression and get a more detailed view for each probe with customizable views that can be exported (because why not). The iGrill2 averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 770 customers (see reviews), and with this 40% off deal it's list price of $99.99 has been reduced to $59.99, just in time for Father's Day. See the discounted iGrill2 from iDevices on Amazon.

This story, "40% off iDevices iGrill2 Bluetooth Grill Thermometer - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • iDevices IGR0009CAP5 iGrill 2 Bluetooth Smart Meat Thermometer

    $59.99 MSRP $99.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.