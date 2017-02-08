Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
13% off Jaybird X2 Sport Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (Storm White) - Deal Alert

jaybird bluetooth headset
Credit: Amazon
With a regular list price of $149.99, the current discount makes the Jaybird X2 Sport is now available with a 13% discount for this deal. Features include:

  • Premium Bluetooth Audio For Skip-Free Music Outdoors
  • 8 Hours of Music + Calls With Complete Remote Controls
  • Secure Over/Under-Ear Fit Options
  • Lifetime Sweat proof Warranty
  • Includes Comply Premium Sport Memory Foam Ear Tips, Patented Secure-Fit Ear Fins, Friction-Fit Silicone Sport Carrying Case, Silicone Ear Tips, Charging Cable & Cord Management Clips.

Jump to Amazon now for additional details, and to explore buying options.

This story, "13% off Jaybird X2 Sport Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (Storm White) - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

