Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

15% off Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

nest camera
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Look after your home 24/7 in crisp 1080p HD. With Nest Cam Indoor, you can check in, even when you’re out, and even at night with its built-in high-quality night vision. Nest Cam features a versatile magnetic stand that lets you put it anywhere. See who’s there, listen in and speak up to get their attention. With Nest Aware, you can get a special alert if Nest Cam sees a person, and save 10 or 30 days of continuous video history in the cloud. Then speed through it in seconds and quickly find the moment you’re looking for in Sightline. Nest's indoor camera is a best-seller on Amazon with 4 out of 5 stars from over 4,300 people (read reviews). Its typical list price of $199 has been reduced 15% to $169.99 on Amazon.

This story, "15% off Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Nest Labs Nest Cam

    $169.99 MSRP $199.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.