Apple reduces prices on USB-C adapters

Update: Apple has extended the discount pricing on USB-C adapters to March 31, 2017. (This story originally posted on November 4, 2016.)

Apple on Friday made life a little more affordable for anyone buying a new MacBook Pro. The company has lower the prices for many of its USB-C adapters, which are necessary for users who want to connect their devices to the new laptop. But the price cuts only last until the end of this year.

The new MacBook Pro has Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, which have a different connector than that of USB-A devices and cables like the iPhone sync cable. That means you need to buy an adapter. Depending on your devices, you may need to buy several adapters.

“We recognize that many users, especially pros, rely on legacy connectors to get work done today and they face a transition,” Apple said in a statement issue to the media. “We want to help them move to the latest technology and peripherals, as well as accelerate the growth of this new ecosystem. Through the end of the year, we are reducing prices on all USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 peripherals we sell, as well as the prices on Apple’s USB-C adapters and cables.”

Some of the USB-C adapters in the Apple Store include:

Prices have also been cut on some non-Apple adapters that are available in the Apple Store:

Refer to our MacBook Pro Thunderbolt 3 adapter guide to figure out what adapters you need.

Lower prices on 4K and 5K LG displays

Adapters weren’t the only products with price cuts. Two LG displays also saw drops—significant ones, at that. Like the adapters, the prices reductions are good until the end of this year.

The Apple Store is now selling the LG UltraFine 5K Display for $974, which is down from $1,300. The LG UltraFine 4K Display is now $524; it used to be $700.

Last week, Apple confirmed that the company is no longer producing a stand-alone display. That means buyers will need to consider third-party display makers like LG.