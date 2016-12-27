Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
27% off Seagate Expansion 4TB Desktop External Hard Drive USB 3.0

seagate 4tb drive
Credit: Amazon
The Seagate expansion desktop drive provides extra storage for your ever-growing collection of files. Instantly add space for more files, consolidate all of your files to a single location, or free up space on your computer's internal drive to help improve performance. Setup is straightforward; simply plug in the included power supply and USB cable, and you are ready to go. It is automatically recognized by the Windows operating system, so there is no software to install and nothing to configure. Saving files is easy too-just drag-and-drop. Take advantage of the fast data transfer speeds with the USB 3.0 interface by connecting to a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port.  This drive receives 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, where its typical list price of $149.99 has been reduced 27% to $109.56. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "27% off Seagate Expansion 4TB Desktop External Hard Drive USB 3.0" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Seagate Expansion 4TB Desktop External Hard Drive USB 3.0 (STEB4000100)

    $109.00 MSRP $149.99
    View
    on Amazon
