Despite what the title might imply, Pony Island ($5) isn’t really a game about ponies. In reality, it’s a game designed to mess with you as menus fall apart, you begin chatting with unknown parties, and strange, creepy messages appear on the screen to taunt you as you play. Again, this isn’t a simple game about ponies.
It is, however, very funny and a bit eerie, not to mention awfully clever. Before long, you realize that the game was programmed by the devil himself… but he’s not as great of a coder as he thinks he is, and you’ll work to get past the puzzles and obstacles that emerge to thwart the game-making demon. It’s weird, yet truly wonderful—plus it’s only five bucks.