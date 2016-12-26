Fill up on free fun

Free has quickly become the norm for mobile gaming, and while there are still many premium games worth paying for, the vast majority of big, buzzworthy releases nowadays won’t cost you anything to download. It’s the easiest way to get a game onto millions of devices in a hurry, and even if you have to wait or pay to have more fun, at least the developer got your attention.

And these 15 games certainly captured our attention in 2016. Not everything on this list is truly innovative or even important, or would be considered one of the absolute best games we played this year—but we had a lot of fun with all of these, whether it was for a few days or a few months. Seeking some free fun? These are our favorite App Store picks from this year.