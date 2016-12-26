Liked Dots and/or Two Dots? Well, then you’ll probably love Dots & Co, the latest version of this extremely minimal, perfect-for-phones puzzler. As before, the fundamentals are very easy to grasp: you must link together two or more adjacent like-colored dots to clear them from the board, plus you can make complete rectangles to clear anything trapped within, as well.
However, Dots & Co shakes up the formula a bit by adding companion creatures, which bring special abilities when fully charged. Utilizing those skills becomes essential as the challenge gradually expands, plus there are other intriguing puzzle mechanics in the mix. It’s just as fun and addictive as ever, and it’s still surprisingly beautiful for a game about simple, little dots.