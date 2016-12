Evolutive Labs

The RhinoShield PlayProof (iPhone 7 and 7 Plus; $24.99 MSRP, same on Amazon) sports a durable layout that precisely fits around your iPhone.

The case’s raised bezel prevents surface contact to keep your screen free of scratches, while its soft exterior makes it comfortable to carry and improves your grip. The PlayProof meets military drop standards, and comes in black, dark blue, white, powder blue, or shell pink.