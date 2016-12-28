Affinity Photo 1.5.1

Serif’s $40 Affinity Photo (Mac App Store link) now comes with full support for the Touch Bar and introduces all-new features to help you make your photos even more stunning.

The app lets you edit images by tweaking their parameters and touching them up with a selection of brushes and text tools, features a fully customizable user interface, and comes with support with a variety of files formats, including RAW data from over seventy cameras.