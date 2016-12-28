CodeWeavers’ $60 CrossOver helps you run your Windows applications right on your Mac without having to rely on a virtual machine.
CrossOver makes quick work of installing any supported Windows-based app by simply clicking on its icon on your dock and setting up a native environment in which it can run. By running your software directly on macOS, you can take advantage of your computer’s full capabilities rather than relying on a virtualized environment, resulting in higher performance and better integration with our Mac.