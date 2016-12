BBEdit 11

The latest version of Bare Bones Software’s $50 BBEdit 11 brings new features and general tweaks to the popular text editor.

The update introduces changes to the way you resize windows inside the project view, and improves spell checking, project search and replace, and live previews. With its advanced editing tools and syntax highlighting, the app comes with full support for many popular language and formats, and is built to make your next programming project a breeze.