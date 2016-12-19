Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

15% off Zeceen Metal USB Lightning Cable, Virtually Indestructible and Weather Resistant - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

metal lightning cable
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Unparalleled speed and strength. If that's what you're looking for in your next USB Lightning cable, then consider this one from Zeceen which is made with a sturdy Zinc alloy Connector and a high-strength yet fully flexible stainless steel jacket spring wire – a design that promises not to disintegrate even under extreme conditions like bad weather or rough handling. Zeceen also promises a 12-month satisfaction guarantee. Its typical list price of $19.99 on Amazon has been reduced 15% to $16.97 for this virtually unbreakable 3.3-foot cable. See it on Amazon.

This story, "15% off Zeceen Metal USB Lightning Cable, Virtually Indestructible and Weather Resistant - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • ZECEEN Metal USB Lightning Cable

    MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.