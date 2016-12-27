The best software for your Mac

There’s a lot of Mac software available, and here at Macworld, we take pride in finding the best applications. If you just got a new Mac, or you’re looking for an alternative to software you’re not satisfied with, or you want to change from what’s you’re currently using, take a look at this selection of the top-rated apps we reviewed in 2016. You’ll find disk utilities, font tools, filters for Photos, video editors, and a lot more.

All the apps here (listed in alphabetical order) received a 4.5- or 5-mice rating, so you know they’re good. We reviewed many other good apps that aren’t listed here; you can find them in our Reviews section.