Macworld’s January Digital Edition: MacBook Pro Reviewed

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld Digital Edition.

In the January issue

We take an in-depth look at the new MacBook Pro with touch bar and discover the best bits of iOS in this new laptop.

Also in this month’s issue:

• Feature: With the 25th anniversary of the PowerBook, we review the evolution of Apple’s laptops.

• Mac User: How a little iOS magic in every new Touch Bar adds security.

• iOS Central: Stopped playing Pokémon Go? 8 reasons to start again.

• Working Mac: A USB dongle can hijack all your Web accounts and router

• Playlist: AppleScript, the perfect adjunct to iTunes: An open letter

• Mac 911: The best way to migrate an old Mac’s system to a new Mac

• Video: See Susie Ochs review the new MacBook Pro.

Take note

We've switched to a new platform that adds the ability to read in landscape, adjust type size, pinch and zoom and do a full library search. Your issue library access will be intact but it need to be downloaded again and will display in the new format.

Check out our responsive text view. While in the issue, swipe to an article page like MacUser, tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu and tap the viewer icon (first icon from the left) which will convert the page to a responsive view. To go back to static view, tap to reveal menu again, tap the viewer icon again (first icon from the left).

You'll need your email and subscription password to access your issues. If you haven't created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Digital Edition of Macworld. Go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap upper left menu > My Account. (You'll need to be connected to wifi for the screen to appear.) Click on the Existing Subscribers tab. Click on option two and enter the email address tied to your account and create a password.

If your email address was found proceed to step 6. If your email address was not found, go back and choose option one and enter your name and address.

To complete the process and ensure your new password has been set up correctly, click on the Login tab and enter your email and new password.

From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription. (If you read the Replica edition through Zinio, your process will not change.)

Should you need assistance, please call 800-288-6848, or email us at macworld@emailcustomerservice.com, and we'll be happy to help you.

How to subscribe

Sign up for our Digital Edition. Existing subscribers can log in to access to their issues.

Our digital edition can also be found through a variety of other digital newsstands such as Texture (formerly known as Next Issue), Google Play, Kindle and Nook.