Bookout

Bookout (free, iPhone and iMessage) lets you track your personal library and your reading habits. The makers say: “You can scan your books or simply search for them online to add them to the app, from there you can track to whom you lend them, add favorite quotes and thoughts, and see insightful data that can help you improve or read even more.” An in-app purchase of $4 lets you unlock extended “pro” features.