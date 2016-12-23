News

Podcast 539: AirPods rock, but Siri still struggles

The AirPods sound great, until you need to control them, and we might not see big Mac updates in 2017. Bah humbug.

Macworld |

apple airpods review adam no tangles
Credit: Adam Patrick Murray
It’s almost Christmas, and the AirPods are on the naughty and the nice lists. Susie loves the build quality, the sound, even how they look like funky alien earrings. But using Siri for control—and pausing the music every single time!—is not a great solution, and starkly illustrates the problem of Apple treating its own apps and services better than everyone’s else’s.

Elsewhere, a report in Bloomberg has us all worried about the Mac upgrades we will or won’t get in 2017. Apple owns the smartwatch category, but is there much there there? And both Susie and Glenn had a hard time learning their left from their right, so don’t worry if that’s your struggle too.

We’ll be off next week, but look forward to podcasting again in 2017. Thanks for listening, and have wonderful, peaceful holidays.

Show notes

Talk to us!

We love feedback, suggestions, howdys, and hellos! Tweet Glenn at @glennf, Susie at @sfsooz, or email podcast@macworld.com.

Subscribe

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

Susie is an Apple-obsessed writer and editor, thrill seeker, and burrito enthusiast.

