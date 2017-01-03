December's Mac games

We recently looked back on the year in Mac gaming, choosing 20 of the most exciting and essential releases of 2016—but game studios didn’t stop releasing games just because we were winding down for the holidays. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun looks like one of 2016’s top tactical games, for example, while Dying Light and N++ both warrant serious attention.

Consider this a partial addendum to that 2016 wrap-up, but more vitally, it’s a look at the most enticing new Mac games that just released within the last few weeks. If you’re in the mood for something fresh and fun, these are the 10 games that grabbed our attention in December. And if you’re looking for other recent picks, our November 2016 list has a lot of goodness on tap, too.