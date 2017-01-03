Brexit has seemingly been bad news all around in the real world, and in Her Majesty’s SPIFFING ($19), the Queen of England has responded by dissolving Parliament, restoring her rule, and finding a new way to build power: by sending a hero into space to claim a Galactic British Empire. And that hero is you, Captain Frank Lee English, along with your companion, Aled.
This point-and-click adventure about the Special Planetary Investigative Force for Inhabiting New Galaxies (ahem, SPIFFING) finds you solving puzzles in space, interacting with an array of interesting characters, and soaking in plenty of strongly British humor. It’s supposed to be fairly short, only lasting a few hours in total, but it seems to make a strong impact while it lasts.