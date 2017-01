Fellow Products

We know people who adore “pour-over” coffee, but we frankly can’t discern what makes it so great. Still: If you’re a coffee achiever, you’ll want to check out the Stagg EKG+ ($149 pledge on Kickstarter), an electric pour-over kettle that you can control from an iPhone app. You’ll get precise feedback on water temperature, and you can track your recipes for making the perfect cup o’ joe.