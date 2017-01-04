News

Elgato’s new Thunderbolt 3 Dock makes it easier to connect your devices to the new MacBook Pro

An expansion dock like the Thunderbolt 3 Dock makes life with the new MacBook Pro a little easier.

|

Senior Editor, Macworld |

elgato thunderbolt 3 dock stock 01
Credit: Elgato
More like this

Much has been made about Apple’s new MacBook Pro, its reliance on Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and the mess of dongles you have to deal with in order to connect external devices. An expansion dock makes life with the new MacBook Pro a little easier, and Thunderbolt 3 docks are starting to appear.

One of them made its debut at CES. With Elgato’s new Thunderbolt 3 Dock, you can connect your storage devices, displays, ethernet, and audio connections to the dock, and then you connect the dock to the MacBook Pro with a single Thunderbolt 3 cable. That makes it much easier to deal with when you need to take your laptop with you and then return to your desk.

elgato thunderbolt 3 dock stock 03 Elgato

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock

The Thunderbolt 3 Dock has the same design as the company’s Thunderbolt 2 Dock, and it has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB 3 ports (two rear ports and one on front of the dock), a gigabit ethernet port, and audio in/out ports on the front.

The Thunderbolt 3 ports on the dock are USB-C compatible, and they can also charge a 13- or 15-inch MacBook Pro. The built-in power management also allows for proper charging of USB devices up to 15 watts.

elgato thunderbolt 3 dock stock 02 Elgato

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock

The Thunderbolt 3 Dock also has DisplayPort with 4K resolution support, but it does not have HDMI like the Thunderbolt 2 Dock. The dock also supports a 5K display connected through Thunderbolt 3, and dual display support is available at 4K resolution at 60 Hertz for each display.

The Thunderbolt 3 Dock is priced at $300, and will be available later in the first quarter of 2017. Elgato says that the dock will be sold through the Apple store.

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, TechTV, PC/Computing, and Windows NT Systems.

Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.