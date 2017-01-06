News

Podcast 540: Happy new year?

It's 2017 and we're happy to be alive, but troubling news abounds.

Macworld |

macbook pro late2016 review adam pair
Credit: Adam Patrick Murray
More like this

Another year, another podcast! This week Glenn and Susie are really glad everyone likes their AirPods, alarmed that we suddenly aren't supposed to use Preview for a thing it's usually really good at, and wondering what is going on in the testing labs at Consumer Reports. Here's hoping the rest of 2017 gets a little less weird.

Show notes

Talk to us!

Tweet Glenn at @glennf, Susie at @sfsooz, or email podcast@macworld.com.

Subscribe

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.