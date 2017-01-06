Podcast 540: Happy new year?

Another year, another podcast! This week Glenn and Susie are really glad everyone likes their AirPods, alarmed that we suddenly aren't supposed to use Preview for a thing it's usually really good at, and wondering what is going on in the testing labs at Consumer Reports. Here's hoping the rest of 2017 gets a little less weird.
Show notes
CES stories and videos from our Macworld, TechHive, and PCWorld colleagues in Las Vegas
The gadget apocalypse is upon us by Farhad Manjoo for The New York Times
Sierra PDF Problems Get Worse in 10.12.2 by Adam Engst at TidBITS
MacBook Pro is the first Apple laptop to lack a recommendation from Consumer Reports by Oscar Raymundo
Rumor says Apple Watch Series 3 to bring battery, performance gains, little else by Michael Simon
Apple's 2016 in review by Chuq Von Rospach at chuqui.com
Talk to us!
Tweet Glenn at @glennf, Susie at @sfsooz, or email podcast@macworld.com.
Subscribe
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.