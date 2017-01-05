Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
37% off Workfit 1000 Bicycle & Standing Desk, Adjustable and Folding With Pulse - Deal Alert

exercise desk
Credit: Amazon
Why sit sedentary all day when you can burn calories working, reading or watching a movie on your tablet. This fully adjustable exercise desk features a computer for tracking pulse as well as calories burned, speed, distance, and other data. It's designed to be used standing as well. It has wheels and folds for easy transportation and storage. Its typical list price of $349 has been reduced 37% on Amazon to just $219. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "37% off Workfit 1000 Bicycle & Standing Desk, Adjustable and Folding With Pulse - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Exerpeutic WORKFIT 1000 Fully Adjustable Desk Folding Exercise Bike with Pulse

    $219.00 MSRP $349.00
    View
    on Amazon
