50% off Rock Band Rivals Band Kit for PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert

Amazon has the kit slashed 50% right now down to $99.99 from its typical list price of $199.99. It includes the drum kit with four durable and responsive drum pads with reinforced metal kick pedal. And also includes Rock Band 4 game software and Rock Band Rivals expansion download code. The guitar is foldable and is an officially licensed Wireless Fender Jaguar Guitar. See the deal now on Amazon.

