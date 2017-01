Brian Eno: Reflection

We’re not sure how to explain Brian Eno: Reflection ($40, iPhone and iPad), the pricy new app from the acclaimed experimental musician, so let’s give him a shot: “My original intention with Ambient music was to make endless music, music that would be there as long as you wanted it to be. I wanted also that this music would unfold differently all the time—‘like sitting by a river’: it’s always the same river, but it’s always changing.”