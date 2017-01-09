Want to print your face—or a notation—on a sticky note? The idea is kind of cute, and soon you will be able to do just that. Mangoslab’s Nemonic, a mini Bluetooth thermal black and white printer with a twist, connects to a mobile app, letting you organize and print text or images on adhesive sticky notes. The company envisions it for creative and lifestyle applications as well as traditional uses for notes, poems, selfies, and portraits for home, office, and school.
The special paper cartridges, which come in five colors, are cheap, costing around $4 for some 200 notes.
The device, which prints without ink or toner and within about five seconds, will be available in the U.S., South Korea, and Japan in the first half of the year for $120.