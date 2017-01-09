Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II

With Canon’s new PowerShot G9 X Mark II, big pictures come in small packages. The new G9 X is small—3.9 x 2.3 x 1.2-inches at 7.3 ounces—which means it’s a pocketable point and shoot with high quality output.

Its attractive vintage-style body, which comes in black or silver-tan, features a 20MP sensor, three-inch touch display, and 3x optical zoom, but no 4K video shooting. Its portability is further enhanced with built-in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC connectivity. Its updated DIGIC 7 image processor promises better performance in low light, less noise at higher ISOs, and 8 fps when shooting raw.

The camera will be available in February for $529.