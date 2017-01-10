Bloomlife

There are plenty of pregnancy-tracking apps, but Bloomlife goes a step further with a wearable sensor that tracks contractions so you don’t have to.

Pregnant women can wear the sensor by snapping it into a patch and then sticking it on the belly. Each patch lasts for seven days of continuous wear. The sensor monitors contractions in real time and records the data in an app so you can view trends over time, figure out what’s normal for your body, and see when contractions are serious enough to head to the hospital.

Bloomlife promises safety and accuracy. The sensor doesn’t transmit any energy into the body, so it can be worn all day and night with no issues. It uses electrophysiology, a time-tested technology that monitors the body’s own bio-electrical signals. I talked to some women who have been pregnant but have not used Bloomlife about whether or not a device like this would be useful, and the answer was emphatically yes. False alarms send women running to the hospital when they might not need to go, and a sensor that can provide more insight into what the body is doing could be a game-changer.

Bloomlife also has a unique pricing model. Because women only need to wear the sensor later in their pregnancies (and obviously don’t need it after the baby is born), Bloomlife leases its sensors on a monthly basis: $149 for 1 month, $249 for 2 months, and $299 for 3 months.