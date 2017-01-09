If you've seen one Bluetooth speaker, you definitely haven't seen them all

Portable Bluetooth speakers can be a tough sell; they’re just not “must-have’ accessories for most people. If you’re not wearing headphones, your phone’s internal speaker is probably fine—unless you’re having a party, or something. That’s why the Bluetooth speakers we saw on the CES floor this year are full of features you didn’t know you wanted: They’re waterproof and rugged, lightweight and portable, and full of flashing lights and colorful LEDs. Some have impressive battery life (50-plus hours), while others can sync up with a theoretically infinite number of other units for the ultimate surround-sound experience.

You might not think you need a portable Bluetooth speaker in your accessory arsenal, but you could be wrong. Check out some of the awesome options that will be hitting store shelves this year.