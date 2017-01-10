video

Apple needs to explain why China requested to remove the New York Times app

Has Apple become complicit in China’s censorship of the internet and surveillance of its Chinese users?

Macworld |

Software
Why did Apple remove the NYTimes app in China?   (2:30)
If Apple doesn't stand up to censorship of the internet in China, who will?
Apple’s relationship with the government in China is complicated, to say the least. And recently, things got more entangled.

Over the holidays, Apple removed the New York Times app from the Chinese App Store, citing local regulations. In this week’s episode of The iPhone Show, Oscar takes a closer look at the mysterious reasoning that might have led Apple to such a drastic step: Censoring an American newspaper’s iPhone app in a foreign country.

Of course, China is not just any foreign country–it plays a vital role in the manufacturing of the iPhone. And it turns out that the Chinese government has been offering Apple’s main manufacturing partner, Foxconn, some pretty size-able subsidies, all which were reported by the New York Times.

But could these government perks give Apple enough motivation to be complicit in China’s censorship of the internet and surveillance of its users? Does Apple have a responsibility, especially after standing up to the FBI? Watch the episode above to learn more about this sticky situation, and tell us what you think.

Does the New York Times mobile app somehow endanger China’s national security and disrupt social order. If so, should Apple stand up for freedom of the press or stick to its own interest and follow the foreign regulations? Let us know on Macworld’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

Oscar Raymundo is a staff writer covering iOS and the host of 'The iPhone Show.'

