I’m not sure how many people are looking for rugged, water-resistant, on-ear headphones. People who frequently get caught in the rain, I suppose, or athletes who find earbuds uncomfortable. Well, good news: iHome has you covered with its “weather tough” iB88 headphones. These carry an IP65 rating, which means they’re dust- and splash-proof (just don’t dunk them in a pool).
These Bluetooth headphones have a compact, foldable design, and come with a “sweatproof” headband and two sets of sweatproof ear cushions, so they’re perfect for hiking or running in the rain or whatever you do with water-resistant on-ear headphones. There’s a built-in microphone for phone calls, an 18-hour battery, 40mm drivers, and touch controls on the ear cups. The blue version will be the first color on the market this spring, when they’ll retail for a very affordable $70.