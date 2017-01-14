Lots of new products from this company at CES. The JAM Session ($250 MSRP), JAM Note ($120 MSRP) and JAM Voice ($60 MSRP) are all portable speakers—connect over W-Fi or Bluetooth—outfitted with Amazon’s “Alexa” personal assistant voice technology; JAM Symphony ($170 MSRP) and JAM Rhythm ($120 MSRP) are Wi-Fi-enabled speakers designed for home use; personal audio products include the Unleashed ($120 MSRP, pictured) wireless earbuds, Transit 2.0 ($70 MSRP) wireless headphones, Contour ($80 MSRP) collared earbuds and Comfort Buds 2.0 ($60 MSRP), which are like Contour, but offer 10 additional hours of playback.