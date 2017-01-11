Podcast 541: The iPhone turns 10

CES is over, but we got a glimpse at some trends on the way, like Alexa everywhere and lots of competition for the AirPods. And it's been 10 years since the introduction of the iPhone, giving us a chance to reminisce about what it was like to attend the keynote and see the first iteration of the phone that would eventually change everything. Oh, and Consumer Reports figured out why its test results were so broken. So that's good too.
Show notes
15 of the coolest wired and wireless earbuds we saw at CES by Sarah Jacobsson Purewal
Why Apple’s Critics Are Right This Time by Christopher Mims of the Wall Street Journal
Apple resolves the MacBook Pro battery life issues found in Consumer Reports testing by Roman Loyola
The iPhone turns 10: Apple CEO Tim Cook promises 'the best is yet to come' by Caitlin McGarry
Yahoo will become Altaba, lose Mayer after Verizon buyout by Martyn Williams
Protecting your data, protecting yourself: A first installment by Glenn Fleishman
Apple removes the New York Times app in China following government request by Oscar Raymundo
How to download your Flickr photo library and transfer it to Google Photos or iCloud Photo library by Glenn Fleishman
Apple will reportedly launch 3 new iPad models in spring 2017 by Oscar Raymundo
Talk to us!
Tweet Glenn at @glennf, Susie at @sfsooz, or email podcast@macworld.com.
Subscribe
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.