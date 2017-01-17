video

Why these next-gen Apple products could be as revolutionary as the iPhone in 2017

From augmented reality to virtual assistants. Apple’s next big thing may closer than we think.

Macworld |

Wearables
What will be Apple’s next hit product?   (2:48)
The iPhone is 10 years old, and it may be time for Apple to release a new hit product. Could one of these inventions replicate the iPhone’s game-chaging success?
What will be Apple’s next hit product? (2:48)
The iPhone was first unveiled 10 years ago, so Apple may be due for another game-changing product.

In this week’s episode of The iPhone Show, Oscar looks to Apple’s future and the next-generation products that have the potential to replicate the success of the iPhone. Watch the video above to learn about the most innovative products that are reportedly in Apple’s pipeline.

According to recent rumors, Apple is hard at work developing a wearable equipped with augmented reality. Basically, they will be Cupertino’s version of Google Glass. Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook was very forthcoming about his interest in AR. Could Apple’s AR glasses be that far behind?

Apple might also be help revolutionize our living rooms with a Siri Speaker, a virtual assistant designed to rival Amazon Echo and Google Home. Apple could even incorporate its Siri Speaker with Beats Audio technology to make it the smart speaker for audiophiles.

Or perhaps Apple’s next hit product will be something we haven’t even thought of yet. Do you think there could ever be another iPhone? If so, what might it be? Or will the iPhone remain the most innovative thing to come out of Cupertino for another ten years? Let us know on Macworld’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

Previously on The iPhone Show: Apple needs to explain why China requested to remove the New York Times app

Oscar Raymundo is a staff writer covering iOS and the host of 'The iPhone Show.'

