Why these next-gen Apple products could be as revolutionary as the iPhone in 2017

The iPhone was first unveiled 10 years ago, so Apple may be due for another game-changing product.

In this week’s episode of The iPhone Show, Oscar looks to Apple’s future and the next-generation products that have the potential to replicate the success of the iPhone. Watch the video above to learn about the most innovative products that are reportedly in Apple’s pipeline.

According to recent rumors, Apple is hard at work developing a wearable equipped with augmented reality. Basically, they will be Cupertino’s version of Google Glass. Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook was very forthcoming about his interest in AR. Could Apple’s AR glasses be that far behind?

Apple might also be help revolutionize our living rooms with a Siri Speaker, a virtual assistant designed to rival Amazon Echo and Google Home. Apple could even incorporate its Siri Speaker with Beats Audio technology to make it the smart speaker for audiophiles.

Or perhaps Apple’s next hit product will be something we haven’t even thought of yet. Do you think there could ever be another iPhone? If so, what might it be? Or will the iPhone remain the most innovative thing to come out of Cupertino for another ten years? Let us know on Macworld’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

