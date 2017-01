The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth ($15, iPhone and iPad) is worth mentioning partly because of its difficult, um, birthing process: It took nearly a year for developers to get App Store approval for this RPG shooter game. And what do you get for the wait? The story of Isaac, who finds “bizarre treasures” that give him super powers that enable him to fight an array of enemies on his journey to safety.