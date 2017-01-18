Podcast 542: They’re always listening

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the world with an electronic device right now who isn’t concerned about a combination of criminal, troll, and overreaching government trying to crack their security and vacuum up their data. For some practical advice, host Glenn Fleishman is joined by Jonathan Zdzriarski, an iPhone forensics expert with extensive experience working with law enforcement, who is also the developer of the file-access-monitoring app, Little Flocker.

Glenn and Jonathan start with a brief follow-up on the Consumer Reports’ battery testing revision, and then discuss many ways of securing different aspects of your computing and networking setup.

Show notes

Subscribe

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.