Macworld’s February Digital Edition: AirPods Reviewed

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld Digital Edition.

In the February issue

We review Apple’s wireless earbuds, AirPods, and recommend 10 must-have utilities for macOS Sierra. Plus, our Mac and IOS wish list for 2017.

Also in this month’s issue:

• Mac User: Pastebot 2, a Mac utility combines a deep clipboard with clever conversions

• iOS Central: AirPods teardown reveals the magic and glue that make Apple’s wireless earphones work

• Working Mac: Create powerful presentations with Adobe Spark Video

• Create: Four secrets for editing images in Apple Photos

• Mac 911: How to change your default font in macOS Mail

• Video: Watch our AirPod review and see the most disruptive iPhone apps of 2016

Take note

We're now on a new platform that adds the ability to read in landscape, adjust type size, pinch and zoom and do a full library search. Your issue library access will be intact but it need to be downloaded again and will display in the new format.

Check out our responsive text view. While in the issue, swipe to an article page like MacUser, tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu and tap the viewer icon (first icon from the left). To go back to static view, tap the viewer icon again.

You'll need your email and subscription password to access your issues. If you haven't created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Digital Edition of Macworld. Go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap upper left menu > My Account. (You'll need to be connected to wifi for the screen to appear.) Click on the Existing Subscribers tab. Click on option two and enter the email address tied to your account and create a password.

If your email address was found proceed to step 6. If your email address was not found, go back and choose option one and enter your name and address.

To complete the process and ensure your new password has been set up correctly, click on the Login tab and enter your email and new password.

From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription. (If you read the Replica edition through Zinio, your process will not change.)

Should you need assistance, please call 800-288-6848, or email us at macworld@emailcustomerservice.com, and we'll be happy to help you.

How to subscribe

Sign up for our Digital Edition. Existing subscribers can log in to access to their issues.

Our digital edition can also be found through a variety of other digital newsstands such as Texture (formerly known as Next Issue), Google Play, Kindle and Nook.