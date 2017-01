Kickstarter

This one is for audiophiles. Accessport is a high-resolution audio amplifier for the iPhone 7: The device plugs into the phone’s Lightning port, puts the music signal through a Digital-to-Analog Converter; the decoded signal is amplified and delivers hi-res tunes to your headphones. The device also “features a built-in female Lightning port so that you can listen and charge your iPhone 7 at the same time.” The Kickstarter campaign for this device has ended; the first Accessports are expected to start shipping in March.