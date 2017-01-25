video

Why the iPhone doesn’t need a new ‘Theater Mode’

Will movie theaters become iPhone-friendly zones?

Macworld |

Smartphones
Is the iPhone’s Theater Mode a good idea?   (2:30)
More for you to like:
Could a ceramic iPhone be next? Could a ceramic iPhone be next? (1:59)
Google made an iPhone, so now what? Google made an iPhone, so now what? (3:06)
The first fashion shoot with the iPhone 7 Plus Portrait mode The first fashion shoot with the... (7:02)
Why would Apple get rid of the headphone jack on the iPhone 7? Why would Apple get rid of the... (2:56)
What does iOS 10 reveal about the next iPhone? What does iOS 10 reveal about the... (2:38)
How iOS 10 will collect and use your data How iOS 10 will collect and use... (2:46)
Rumor has it that iOS 10.3 is giving us a new Theater Mode for texting while at the movies. But will this feature cause more harm than good?
Is the iPhone’s Theater Mode a good idea? (2:30)
More like this

Apple is reportedly bringing a “Theater Mode” with iOS 10.3. This preset would dim the screen considerably and silence all sounds so that you can still use your iPhone while at the movie theater.

In this week’s episode of The iPhone Show, Oscar considers the implications of the iPhone’s rumored Theater Mode. Until the feature actually comes out, it’s impossible to know if Theater Mode will truly be unnoticeable in a darkened movie theater. It might just give bad players the permission to text nonstop throughout the movie. Right now, there really isn’t enough reasons to use our iPhones at the movies.

Watch the video above to learn more about the rumored Theater Mode in iOS 10.3, and why it doesn’t yet get our thumbs-up. Could Apple give us more useful presets, like a “Driving Mode” that prevents texting while driving? Apple is actually being hit with a class-action lawsuit for not implementing this feature already. Let us know your opinion on the preset by commenting on Macworld’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

Previously on The iPhone Show: Why these next-gen Apple products could be as revolutionary as the iPhone in 2017

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Oscar Raymundo is a staff writer covering iOS and the host of 'The iPhone Show.'

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.