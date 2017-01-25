The Apple Watch will soon get new Siri powers and Theater Mode

When watchOS 3.2 rolls out, you’ll be able to use Siri to perform tasks in third-party apps on your Apple Watch just like you can on your iPhone. This will cut down on some of the scrolling and swiping around the watch’s tiny display that you have to do to use apps like Uber, Runkeeper, and other Siri-compatible services.

The new feature, first noticed by TechCrunch, will make the Apple Watch easier to use. I already use Siri to send messages and control Apple Music tunes on my watch, but Siri’s usefulness has been restricted to Apple’s built-in apps until now.

Siri finally opened up to third-party apps in iOS 10, though SiriKit is limited to six types of apps: messaging, payments, ride-hailing, workouts, calling, and photo search. The same applies to the Apple Watch when watchOS 3.2 is released.

The watchOS update will also include a feature called Theater Mode, which will keep your watch from lighting up or making sound when you’re, say, a dark movie theater (hence the name). You’ll still feel haptic feedback from notifications on your wrist, but Theater Mode will disable the raise to wake function when you move your wrist. If you want to see the notification, just tap the watch face or press the Digital Crown.

Apple is reportedly planning to bring Theater Mode to the iPhone, too, but the iOS 10.3 beta released on Tuesday didn’t include that feature.

watchOS 3.2 hasn’t yet been released to developers, so it’s unclear when Apple plans to roll it out to the public. The company detailed the update’s changes in release notes you can see in full here.