A reminder to iCloud users: Mail Drop attachments expire and disappear

Reader Marta asks a question we’ve received several times recently, after never being asked this before:

After sending an attachment to myself though email using Mail Drop, I realized that it expired after a period of 30 days. Is there any way I can recover this file?

Unfortunately, there’s not. As Apple spells out in its Mail Drop FAQ, files sent this way simply disappear after 30 days. It’s vitally important that you retain a copy of any file you send via Mail Drop.

