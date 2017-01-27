Podcast 543: What’s up with WhatsApp

After last week's focus on security, this week Glenn and Susie...focus on security. Specifically, we discuss the smack of controversy around WhatsApp, and how to make it more secure. Elsewhere, Apple's fixing bugs in macOS, losing employees to Tesla, possibly building a manufacturing plant in the United States, and getting us excited with rumors about depth sensors in an upcoming iPhone.
Show notes
MacOS Sierra 10.12.3 update fixes the Safari bug that affected MacBook Pro battery life by Roman Loyola
iPhone 8 rumors: New depth sensors to power facial recognition and AR by Caitlin McGarry and Oscar Raymundo
Tesla poaches Mac designer and Swift creator from Apple by Caitlin McGarry
Accidental Tech Podcast 205: People don't use the weird parts
The backdoor that never was, and how to improve your security with WhatsApp by Glenn Fleishman
WhatsApp vulnerability could expose messages to prying eyes, report claims by Michael Simon
Meitu's photo-effects app tracks users without disclosing enough by Glenn Fleishman
Putting teeth into enforcing Internet of Things security, but for how long? by Glenn Fleishman
Apple sues Qualcomm over patent licensing and $1B in payments by Martyn Williams
Reports: Apple, Foxconn considering a $7 billion manufacturing plant in the U.S. by Caitlin McGarry
Sprint takes a 33 percent stake in Tidal by Michael Brown
The Matriarch Behind Beyoncé and Solange by Alex Hawgood for The New York Times
Talk to us!
Subscribe
