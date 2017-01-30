Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

33% off SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 32GB for iPhone and iPad - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

sandisk ixpand flash drive
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive lets you quickly free up space on iPhones, iPads, and iPods; automatically back up photos and watch videos straight from the drive. The flexible Lightning connector works with most cases, while the USB 3.0 connector makes it easy to move content between devices. This flash drive also includes encryption software to password protect files, so you can share content while keeping sensitive files secure. Plus, the SanDisk iXpand Drive app provides a fast and simple way to organize content and play music and videos directly from the drive.  TheSanDisk iXpand Flash Drive currently averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 600 customers (read reviews) and its list price of $59.99 is currently discounted 33% to $39.94.

This story, "33% off SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 32GB for iPhone and iPad - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 32GB for iPhone and iPad, Black/Silver, (SDIX30C-032G-GN6NN)

    $39.94 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon