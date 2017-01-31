January's Mac games

With so many exhausting, frustrating, and intensely serious things happening in the world of late, we all could use some fresh distractions to provide some light moments here and there, right? We’re just a month removed from our big list of 2016’s must-play Mac games, but if you’re ready to move onto 2017’s most interesting new releases, we can help you there.

Here’s a look at 10 of the most exciting games released in the first month of the year, and the biggest releases so far are mostly smaller: indie games dominated January, but that’s no complaint. Between Owlboy, She Remembered Caterpillars, Yuri, and the other games on this list, you have plenty of really intriguing options available. But if you don’t see anything, maybe our December 2016 list will provide more appealing recent picks.