Inspired by several short stories of famed author Haruki Murakami, Memoranda ($15) is a classic point-and-click adventure with what sounds like a very perplexing twist: your character, who suffers from intense insomnia, has “lost” her name. And so she’ll roam this world full of other sad, damaged people in search of it.
Memoranda is beautifully brought to life with a sharp, hand-drawn look, and even if you don’t know Murakami’s work, the dazzling aesthetic and surreal interactions should be pretty appealing. One note, though: Steam reviewers say that the character’s delusions extend into the puzzle design, so you may find that the conundrums don’t make a lot of logical sense. That is intentional, apparently, even though it could frustrate.