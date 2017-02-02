You can download Nintendo's Fire Emblem Heroes for iOS and Android today

The wait is over. If you’ve been itching to get your hands on Nintendo’s latest mobile game, you’ll be able to download it today.

As promised, Fire Emblem Heroes is beginning to roll out in the Google Play and iOS App stores. Launching in 30 countries today, the game follows the so-called freemium model, with a free initial download bolstered with in-app purchases to aid in your progress.

According to Nintendo, the game puts a touch-screen spin on the console version of Fire Emblem, letting you complete in “strategic turn-based battles streamlined for on-the-go play.” Early reviews on the Play Store, from users in the first countries that were able to download the game, were mostly positive, with players praising the graphics and gameplay, though some complained about network errors and update issues.

According to the game’s description, Fire Emblem Heroes “features numerous Hero characters from the Fire Emblem series and a few brand-new Heroes created by artist Yusuke Kozaki, known for his work on Fire Emblem Awakening and Fire Emblem Fates. Some Heroes will fight at your side as allies, while others may stand in your way as fierce enemies to be defeated and added to your army.” The game utilizes “easy touch and drag controls, including the ability to attack by simply swiping an ally over an enemy.”

Like Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes requires an internet connection to play. Nintendo recently reported that its side runner, which is free to download but requires a $10 purchase to unlock the full game, has pulled in nearly $55 million dollars since its launch in December, with about 5 percent of users opting to upgrading to the full version. Nintendo has announced that Super Mario Run will be coming to Android phones next month and is currently accepting registrations on the Play Store.

To check to see if Fire Emblem Heroes is available in your country, you can visit the respective pages in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

Get your game on: Nintendo has promised to release 2-3 mobile titles a year, and from the looks of Fire Emblem Heroes, they’re going to be quality offerings. Android users might still be waiting for Mario to land on their phones, but with Fire Emblem Heroes launching simultaneously on both platforms, Nintendo’s mobile strategy appears to be hitting its stride.

This story, "You can download Nintendo's Fire Emblem Heroes for iOS and Android today" was originally published by Greenbot.