Opinion

Watch War of the Worlds: Siri and Alexa are frenemies, China stops stupid drones and more

Our fearless editors face off on tough tech topics.

Macworld |

Hardware & Accessories
War Of The Worlds Episode 2: Chatbots talk to each other, drones get smarter and more   (22:42)
More for you to like:
War Of The Worlds Episode 1 War Of The Worlds Episode 1 (27:05)
Acer Predator 21 X Laptop Hands-On Acer Predator 21 X Laptop Hands-On (2:10)
The Full Nerd: Episode 5: Kaby Lake-X, AMD vs. Nvidia and world's largest hard drive The Full Nerd: Episode 5: Kaby...
Acer Chromebook 14 review: Brushed aluminum and a big display make it special Acer Chromebook 14 review: Brushed...
OfficeIQ adds sensor intelligence to your standing desk OfficeIQ adds sensor intelligence... (0:56)
Prep Pad is the smart scale that adds balance to your meals Prep Pad is the smart scale that... (1:56)
Will AI assistants ever talk to each other? Has China figured out how to stop stupid drones? Tyler Larson, Susie Ochs, and Melissa Riofrio weigh in on these and other tech topics.
War Of The Worlds Episode 2: Chatbots talk to each other, drones get smarter and more (22:42)
More like this

Will Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant ever be able to talk to each other? Is broadband internet as important as water and electricity? We have it out on these topics and others in War of the Worlds, our new weekly video series that’s part talk show, part game show, and part cross-platform debate. This week, Executive Editors Susie Ochs of Macworld and Melissa Riofrio of PCWorld  face off on the following topics:

  • Apple, Google, IBM, and others want their AI assistants to get along
  • China may have found a way to stop drones from being stupid
  • Amazon Channel wants to be a streaming star
  • Rural broadband: As vital as water and electricity?
  • Why PC sales keep dropping
  • How to use emoji to describe the next Apple iPhone announcement
To comment on this article and other Macworld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon