How to find your saved Smart Folders in the Finder

Smart Folders are a terrifically powerful and underused tool in the Finder. Select File > New Smart Folder, and you can create a set of criteria that produce the results right in the window for actions that include selection and deletion.

However, when you save a Smart Folder if you opt to leave it out of the Finder sidebar, it’s dropped by default into a Saved Searches folder. That folder isn’t linked by default anywhere. If you remember the name, a Spotlight search can find it again.

IDG The Saved Searches folder contains all your smart folder settings.

But you can also reach it by path:

In the Finder, choose Go > Go To Folder. Enter ~/Library/Saved Searches

And there you are! You can double-click any item in that special directory. To modify the smart folder, click the actions (gear) menu and then Show Search Criteria. Save the changes by clicking the Save button.

