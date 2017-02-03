A good deal: Apple offers special Pro Apps Bundle for the education market

Apple’s iMovie and GarageBand are great apps for the general consumer to edit video and audio recordings on a Mac. However, if you want to take your production to the next level—we’re talking professional level—you need the tools found in Apple’s Pro Apps: Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage. Those apps also have prices that reflect the professional-level tools they provide (in other words, they’re expensive).

But if you’re a student, you’re in luck. Apple announced a special software package deal for its pro apps. Called the Pro Apps Bundle for Education, you get Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, Motion 5, Compressor 4, and MainStage 3 for $200. That’s a pretty good deal, considering that Final Cut Pro X is $300, and Logic Pro X is $200.

The Pro Apps Bundle is available through the Apple Store for Education. The deal can be purchased by college students, teachers, and school faculty and staff, as well as primary and secondary schools.

For those unfamiliar with the Pro Apps, here’s a quick lowdown. Final Cut Pro X is for video editing, and Motion works with Final Cut Pro X to create 2D and 3D titles, transitions, and other graphic effects. When you’re done editing, you use Compressor to create the video file for the device/media you want to use. Logic Pro X is Apple’s pro-level audio editing app and mainly used for music production. MainStage turns your Mac into a rig for live audio performances.